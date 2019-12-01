KENYA SEEKS THE ASEAN REGION SUPPORT FOR ITS UNSC BID.

MFA PRESS

Bangkok, Thailand

1st December 2019

Dr. Monica Juma, Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs arrived in Bangkok, Thailand this evening for an official visit at the invitation of her counterpart, Hon. Don Pramudwinai, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

CS Juma is leading a team in a 5-day official visit, to the Asian Pacific Region. Thailand is the current chair of the ASEAN region. In addition to Thailand, CS Juma will visit and hold bilateral discussion with counterparts as well as deliver special messages from H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta message to his counterparts in the Kingdom of Vietnam and The Republic of Indonesia. She will also participate and speak at the Bali Democratic ministerial Forum at the invitation of her counterpart Hon. Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia.

“Today’s international dynamics and future trends make the ASEAN region a critical international player. My visit therefore offers a unique opportunity to engage with a region that offers Kenya, and Africa, many lessons. It is also a region that we share deep historical ties as well as a world view of global cooperation. More importantly, we also look to the support and solidarity of the ASEAN region as we continue to serve the world in general, and as we seek a seat in the UNSC. We are also in the process of growing our diplomatic footprint in the ASEAN region,” said CS Juma on arrival in Bangkok.

“Drawing on the development trajectory of the South East Asia countries, I will be urging the private sector in these countries to invest in the opportunities presented by the Big Four priority areas in Kenya, and to use Kenya as the bridge to the 1.2 market arising out of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”