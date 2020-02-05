CS RAYCHELLE OMAMO LEADS KENYA’S DELEGATION TO 33RD AFRICAN UNION ORDINARY SESSION

Amb Raychelle Omamo Cabinet Secretary held consultations with Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat Chairperson of the African Union Commission at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa.

Amb Omamo who is leading the Kenyan delegation to the 33rd Ordinary Session of the African Union Heads of State and Summit, underscored Kenya’s commitment to the aspirations of the confidential body and reaffirmed that Kenya will continue to play its rightful role in promotion of peace and security in the region. She appreciated AU’s endorsement of Kenya as Africa’s candidate for a non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2021-2022 and expressed Kenya’s conviction on the need to protect the integrity of the Union and fidelity to its procedures.

Mr. Moussa Mahamat congratulated Amb Omamo for the appointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs and thanked Kenya for its strong commitment to AU including regional integration as exemplified in the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta towards the fast-tracking the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) and role in bolstering peace and stability in Africa as in the case of Somalia, South Sudan and the Sudan. The Chairperson noted that the AU will continue to look up-to Kenya among other countries for leadership in realizing silencing guns in Africa in line with the theme of the Summit and for the successful institutional reform of the organization.