Kenya/India Agree to Enhance Bilateral Relations

Amb. Raychelle Omamo Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs February 7, received Mr. Atanu Chakraborty Secretary for Economic Affairs Secretary of India.

During the meeting, Mr. Chakraborty delivered a request for Kenya to support the convening of the India-Africa Summit which is proposed for later this year.

Cabinet Secretary Omamo briefed the Indian diplomat on Kenya’s candidature for a non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council for the period of 2021-2022. She affirmed that Kenya is Africa’s candidate for the position and requested for India’s support and to vote for Kenya.

The Cabinet Secretary and the Indian senior diplomat agreed on the need to enhance partnership between the two countries.