Measures are in Place to Ensure Safety of Kenyan students in China. Asst Foreign Minister of China says

Kenya and China have reaffirmed mutual commitment to strengthen bilateral talks. This was underscored during talks between Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo and Mr. Chen Xiaodong Assistant Foreign Minister of China. They took note of the expansion of Cooperation across various sectors and agreed to further engage in defining collective action to boost economic and trade ties.

Kenya and China have an established Bilateral Strategic Framework co-chaired by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs to spearhead Cooperation.

Amb. Omamo took the opportunity to reiterate Kenya’s solidarity with China as they continue to deal with the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic. She expressed confidence that the Chinese government is handling the outbreak well and therefore would be able to bring it under control.

Minister Xiandong appreciated Kenya’s solidarity and assured that the Chinese government has taken measures to secure Kenyan students and citizens in the affected regions in China. Cabinet Secretary thanked China for the assurance of support to Kenyans as the government continues in its efforts to contain the virus.