EU Pledges £11 Million in support of Locust Eradication in the Horn of Africa

KHARTOUM, Sudan, February 29, 2020….. Kenya on behalf of the Horn of Africa has asked IGAD in partnership with the European Union to integrate and prioritise issues of environmental risks resulting from climate change in the ongoing regeneration and reforms in the regional body.

Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary, Hon Ababu Namwamba who led the Kenyan delegation at the EU-IGAD Ministerial consultative meeting in Khartoum, Sudan on February 29, 2020, briefed the meeting on the locust invasion that is causing havoc in the region, terming it “the latest in a litany of environmental challenges that must be defined and confronted as priority regional risks”. In response, IGAD committed to prioritise the issue while the EU Commission Vice President and High Representative for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy H.E Josep Borell Fontelles affirmed EU readiness to help IGAD Member States to combat the destructive desert locust invasion in the Horn of Africa with a contribution of €11 Million.

CAS Ababu commended the EU as a dependable partner and important actor in the region with a significant portfolio of development support spanning a wide range of sectors, with IGAD as a key implementing partner. “The Horn of Africa is perceived as “volatile”, “conflict prone” and “vulnerable” to multiple environmental hazards. We count EU as a reliable ally in our efforts to confront the challenges in our neighbourhood”, Hon Ababu noted, and urged the EU to continue recognizing and supporting the strategic role and place of IGAD in promoting greater regional integration and binding the member states towards a common future and shared prosperity.

The Khartoum meeting was convened to address important issues of cooperative framework, review and contemplate the future of long standing strategic partnership that IGAD and EU have evolved over time. Issues discussed included: peace and security, climate change, migration, Red Sea and the Gulf of Eden cooperation, economic integration, political cooperation and stability, enhanced regional coordination. The meeting endorsed the IGAD Reforms 100 Day Plan.

The meeting comes when the region is witnessing remarkable positive developments, making the case for greater investment and successful engagement in security, stability and prosperity of the region.

Hon Ababu applauded South Sudan for the progress in the peace process and commended President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar for magnanimity in resolving difficult issues like the number of states that had threatened to torpedo the peace deal. He further praised Sudan for the ongoing transformation and Somalia for its state reconstruction effort. CAS Ababu urged continued support for AMISOM and a sustained regional effort to degrade terror group Al Shabab. He cautioned EU and other partners and friends of IGAD to be cautious with sanctions as they threatened to slow down the positive trajectory of transformation in South Sudan and Sudan.

The meeting was attended by the newly appointed EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of EU Commission Mr. Josep Borrel Fontelles, Minister for Foreign Affairs Republic of Sudan and Chairperson of the IGAD Council of Ministers H.E Mohamed Abdallah, IGAD’s Executive Secretary H.E. Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu Negewo and other Ministers of IGAD member states including Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti, South Sudan and Ethiopia.