TOWARDS the end of February 2020, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya hosted a Global Seminar on the Changing Face of Terrorism and Extremism. This is part of a larger, all-of- government effort, to develop and nurture robust regional and international partnerships, to prevent and fight terrorism and violent extremism.

Terrorism and Violent Extremism today pose an existential threat to all nations. Terrorist organizations have rapidly mutated, outpacing technological developments and innovations deployed by national governments, including diversifying their complex networks and appropriating safe spaces for nefarious ends. In some cases, these terror organizations seize these ungoverned spaces and masquerade as quasi governments.

With a clear focus in addressing this challenge, Kenya has commenced cooperating more actively at bilateral and multilateral levels including facilitating a platform that encourages an honest exchange of views and review of best practices.

The Seminar built on the momentum created during the African Regional High-level Conference on Counter-Terrorism and the Prevention of Violent Extremism held in Nairobi last year, which was instrumental in developing new initiatives to enhance counter-terrorism and prevention efforts across the continent, especially in the regions of Africa most challenged by terrorist violence and instability.

The Seminar discussed, among other things:

the drivers and enablers of terrorism and violent extremism;

adopting comprehensive and inclusive whole-of-society approaches to tackling terrorism;

practical ways to harness the creativity, energy and power of young people to strengthen resilience against terrorism and build more peaceful, just and inclusive societies; and,

harnessing the effective use of every instrument – diplomatic, economic, law enforcement, financial, information, intelligence, and military to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

The seminar was addressed by Ambassador Raychelle Omamo, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs who spoke on Kenya’s Quadruple Heritage and how this rich heritage has contributed to defining who Kenyans are and how we see our place in the world.

“Africa has a rich history and heritage that should inform how we fashion dialogue in the fight against terrorism and seek justice” said Ambassador Raychelle Omamo.

She further averred that the war against terror required laser-like focus against illicit financial flows that support purchase of weapons and to “avoid templating”, in a one size fits all approach.

She proposed a new formidable alliance -a frontline-states approach, in the war against the scourge, reflecting the consensus emerging out of the 33rd African Union Assembly, recently concluded in Addis Ababa.

Amb Monica Juma, Cabinet Secretary of Defence spoke on the Challenges to the international peace and security infrastructure, asserting that the global commons required a departure from a transactional approach to threats-into a more strategic one, buttressed by a rules-based ethos, underpinning coordinated collective international efforts.

Several speakers among them Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives of the African Union and United Nations member states, commended the well-thought form and content of the diverse programme, which enabled participants to enjoy a wholistic view with practical solutions. They confirmed the need to follow up the conclusions in Addis Ababa and New York.

Africa continues to suffer the brunt of violent terrorist attacks from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa. These persistent security concerns, coupled by epidemic youth radicalization, threaten the national security and economic well-being of the society, thus making Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism a priority for enhancing, maintaining international peace and security.

Kenya firmly believes that terrorism can be defeated. Kenya will therefore continue to contribute to regional, continental and global efforts and consensus in the prevention and fight against terrorism in all its aspects.

The Seminar resolved to collectively enhance responses to terrorism by deploying a mix of capabilities and frameworks informed by lessons learnt in combating terrorism and urged that the United Nations Security Council which has the mandate to ensure global peace and security, to continue the good coordination work and help leverage efforts to enhance more resources to fight terrorism in Africa.

These conversations are critical in Kenya’s successful fight against terrorism and are an integral part of the success Kenya has enjoyed in the fight against terrorism. Kenya will therefore continue to build global consensus and partnerships aimed at ensuring consistency, coordination in direct and continuous action against terrorist groups. These efforts will have the immediate effect of disrupting, degrading and ultimately, destroying them.

Kenya will champion the outcomes of the African Regional High-level Conference on Counter-Terrorism and the Prevention of Violent Extremism and the Global Seminar on the Changing Face of Terrorism and Extremism at the Second United Nations High-Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of Member States will take place on 1-2 July 2020 at the UN Headquarters, New York as well as at the Extraordinary Summit of the African Union in South Africa in May 2020-on Silencing the Guns.

Kenya intends to reflect on insights gained and carefully deploy lessons learnt as Africa’s Endorsed Candidate for the United Nations Security Council when elected to serve for the 2021 – 2022 period in June 2020.

Director of UNOCT Dr Jehangir Khan and the Permanent Representative of Syria to New York Amb Bashar Jafaari addressed the meeting as well as PS Foreign Affairs Amb Macharia Kamau and Kenya Special Envoy on UNSC bid Amb Tom Amolo. The Teams were led by Kenya’s Permanent Representatives to Addis Ababa and New York respectively- Ambassador Catherine Mwangi and Ambassador Lazarus Amayo.