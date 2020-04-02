NATIONAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE COMMITTEE ON CORONAVIRUS

HIGHLIGHTS OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE COUNTRY AND
RESPONSE MEASURES AS AT 31ST MARCH, 2020
- Nine (9) people have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease as of today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya to fifty nine (59).
- Close contacts monitored stands at 1668, out of this number, 508 have been discharged from contact follow up process after completing the 14 days follow up period.
- Currently contacts of confirmed cases being monitored stand at 1160.
- Isolation centers
- Mbagathi Hospital is the main isolation center for patients who test positive for coronavirus disease. It has a capacity of 120 beds.
- Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital (KUTRRH), with a capacity of 300 beds. Some beds will be isolated for ICU.
- County Government have been requested to identify specific boarding schools and fields countrywide, expected to provide an additional 300,000 bed capacity.
- As per the Executive Order by the President, County Governments have been directed to utilize level four and five hospitals for purposes of COVID-19 cases. 37 County Governments have complied.
- Government is in the process of hiring 1000 health workers to boost capacity of healthcare workers.
- Due to global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), the government has resolved to scale up acquisition of PPEs to health care facilities countrywide through local manufactures like EPZ.
- The two national testing centers are the National Influenza Centre and the KEMRI laboratories. The two centers have a capacity to test up to 660 samples in a day.
- Continue maintaining social distance, utilize the call line number 719 to report any cases of corona virus disease and *719# to receive correct messages.
HON. MUTAHI KAGWE, EGH,
CABINET SECRETARY