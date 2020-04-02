NATIONAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE COMMITTEE ON CORONAVIRUS

HIGHLIGHTS OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE COUNTRY AND

RESPONSE MEASURES AS AT 31ST MARCH, 2020

Nine (9) people have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease as of today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya to fifty nine (59).

Close contacts monitored stands at 1668, out of this number, 508 have been discharged from contact follow up process after completing the 14 days follow up period.

Currently contacts of confirmed cases being monitored stand at 1160.

Isolation centers Mbagathi Hospital is the main isolation center for patients who test positive for coronavirus disease. It has a capacity of 120 beds. Kenyatta University Teaching Research and Referral Hospital (KUTRRH), with a capacity of 300 beds. Some beds will be isolated for ICU. County Government have been requested to identify specific boarding schools and fields countrywide, expected to provide an additional 300,000 bed capacity. As per the Executive Order by the President, County Governments have been directed to utilize level four and five hospitals for purposes of COVID-19 cases. 37 County Governments have complied.

Government is in the process of hiring 1000 health workers to boost capacity of healthcare workers.

Due to global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), the government has resolved to scale up acquisition of PPEs to health care facilities countrywide through local manufactures like EPZ.

The two national testing centers are the National Influenza Centre and the KEMRI laboratories. The two centers have a capacity to test up to 660 samples in a day.

Continue maintaining social distance, utilize the call line number 719 to report any cases of corona virus disease and *719# to receive correct messages.

HON. MUTAHI KAGWE, EGH,

CABINET SECRETARY