NATIONAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE COMMITTEE ON CORONAVIRUS

HIGHLIGHTS OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE COUNTRY AND RESPONSE MEASURES AS AT 1ST APRIL, 2020
- In the last 24 hours, a total of 380 samples from suspected cases of COVID-19 were analysed in the National Influenza Centre, KEMRI, CDC, and Aga Khan Hospital laboratories.
- Out of these, 22 people have tested positive for the disease. 18 Kenyans, 4 foreign nationals (2 from Pakistan and 2 from Cameroon).
- The Distribution of these cases by Counties is as follows: Mombasa: 7, Kiambu: 2, Kakamega: 1, Kilifi:1, Machakos: 1, Muranga: 1, Nyamira: 1, Nairobi: 1
- Of these cases, 13 are male, and 9 are female. All except one of these cases were detected in quarantine facilities.
- So far, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya stands at 81. Tracing of their close contacts is on-going.
- We have been monitoring 1675 individuals, out of which, 706 have been discharged after completing the 14 days follow up period.
- 969 close contacts of confirmed cases are being monitored.
HON. MUTAHI KAGWE, EGH,
CABINET SECRETARY.