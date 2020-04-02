NATIONAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE COMMITTEE ON CORONAVIRUS

HIGHLIGHTS OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE COUNTRY AND RESPONSE MEASURES AS AT 1ST APRIL, 2020

In the last 24 hours, a total of 380 samples from suspected cases of COVID-19 were analysed in the National Influenza Centre, KEMRI, CDC, and Aga Khan Hospital laboratories.

Out of these, 22 people have tested positive for the disease. 18 Kenyans, 4 foreign nationals (2 from Pakistan and 2 from Cameroon).

The Distribution of these cases by Counties is as follows: Mombasa: 7, Kiambu: 2, Kakamega: 1, Kilifi:1, Machakos: 1, Muranga: 1, Nyamira: 1, Nairobi: 1

Of these cases, 13 are male, and 9 are female. All except one of these cases were detected in quarantine facilities.

So far, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya stands at 81. Tracing of their close contacts is on-going.

We have been monitoring 1675 individuals, out of which, 706 have been discharged after completing the 14 days follow up period.

969 close contacts of confirmed cases are being monitored.

HON. MUTAHI KAGWE, EGH,

CABINET SECRETARY.