NATIONAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE COMMITTEE ON CORONAVIRUS

HIGHLIGHTS ON CORONAVIRUS IN THE COUNTRY AND RESPONSE MEASURES AS AT 3rd April, 2020

In the last 24 hours, a total of 362 samples have been tested out of which 12 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease. Out of this 11 are Kenyans and one Somali National. This now brings the total number of those who have tested positive for the disease in the country to 122.

This now brings the total number of those who have tested positive for the disease in the country to 122. The 12 people have already been moved into isolation in our various health facilities. Contact tracing has commenced

To date 1433 samples from the individuals currently in quarantine facilities have been tested. We are now remaining with 617 individuals to be tested.

samples from the individuals currently in quarantine facilities have been tested. We are now remaining with individuals to be tested. I am saddened to inform you that we have lost another patient to the Coronavirus disease. A 6 year old male child admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital. This now brings to four (4) the number of those who have died as a result of the disease.

The distribution of these new cases according to their Counties is as follows; Kiambu 1, Laikipia 1, Mombasa 2, Nairobi 7, Nyeri 1

In terms of gender, 8 are males and 4 are females. 9 of the confirmed cases were detected in the designated quarantine facilities, while 3 are from suspected cases admitted in isolation units in various health facilities. The ages of the confirmed cases range between 28 to 68

We have so far monitored 1721 contacts and out of this number 1073 have been discharged. Currently, there are 648 contacts that we are actively tracing.

contacts and out of this number have been discharged. Currently, there are contacts that we are actively tracing. As we continue with our level of preparedness and response, I would like to appeal to those who are hoarding oxygen cylinders to release them. I am also appealing to various offices and business institutions to minimize the use of hard copies in their transactions and adopt the use of paperless mode especially for letters and other documents.

We have now started manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE’s) and masks for the health care workers and for initial distribution to boda boda, tuk tuks and matatu operators.

HON. MUTAHI KAGWE, EGH,

CABINET SECRETARY.