HIGHLIGHTS OF CORONA VIRUS IN THE COUNTRY AND RESPONSE MEASURES AS AT 4TH April, 2020

Fellow Kenyans,
- First and foremost, on behalf of the Government, the Ministry of Health and myself, I would like to send condolences to the family and friends, of the Late Captain Daudi Kimuyu Kibati of Kenya Airways, who is being laid to rest this afternoon in his rural home in
- Captain Kibati was the pilot that flew the last Kenya Airways flight from New York to Nairobi on Wednesday 26th March 2020, before the Government ban on international flights took effect, as one of the key measures aimed at containing the spread of Coronavirus
- Captain Kibati, together with his colleagues in the Kenya Airways flight, took a major risk to go and evacuate Kenyans from He managed to evacuate many Kenyans and non-Kenyans from the USA back into the country only for him to succumb to the same disease. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
- We are now able to locally manufacture personal protective equipment (PPEs), and therefore assure all health workers in the country that they are now secure going
- The Government has operationalized Kenyatta University Teaching Hospital and has received 20 patients related with the Coronavirus disease for treatment and
- We are urging any person visiting a supermarket or any open air market to wear a protective mask immediately to prevent transmission of the
- Appealed to the youth, to be in the frontline to protect this country in this difficult moment and be part of the solution.
- In the last 24 hours we have managed to test 372 samples, 4 have tested positive for the Coronavirus The four are 3 Kenyans and one Pakistani National.
- In terms of gender three (3) are Male and one (1) is female. Two of them travelled from Malawi and Pakistan respectively, while the other two contracted it Their ages range between 34 years for the youngest and 44 years for the oldest.
- Out of the 2,050 individuals who have been in mandatory quarantine, 1,866 people have so far been tested and we are remaining with 184 individuals.
- On gatherings, there is a relaxed attitude not to follow the government However according to measures we have announced in line with the Public Health Act, no gatherings are allowed.
- We have also received information that there are about 600 people who want to come and meet here in That will not happen. People must adhere to the measures we have given out which include curfew and handwashing among others. We are grateful to those who are taking them seriously, but those defying will only have themselves to blame.
I thank you.
HON. MUTAHI KAGWE, EGH,
CABINET SECRETARY