CABINET SECRETARY MESSAGE ON WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY

The air we breathe, the water we drink, the sun rays that reach us, and the food that we consume every day, are all gifts from the environment, and as such, it becomes important that they are respected, their values understood. World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5, to remind people to not take nature for granted, and to read the signs, understand them, and act accordingly. It is one of the biggest annual events in the world run by the United Nations to raise awareness among people.

This World Environment Day marks another exceptional chapter and time for treating nature with the respect deserved and building back better the planet and her people through nature-based solutions.

Endowed with the seven ecosystems, it is the responsibility of each one of us to protect the environment for future sustainability and ecosystem health which is a determinant for good human health.

This year, the theme is ‘Biodiversity for Sustainable Development. The theme is extremely relevant because human beings are part of the ecosystem and cannot continue to survive in isolation. As Kenya and the world mark a most unusual WED, it is important to remember that when we protect the planet, we protect ourselves and our future generations. This is a year for nature and hence I urge you all to act for nature which will aide in conserving our planet and reduce impacts of natural disaster and pandemics.

With one million species facing extinction, there has never been a more important time to focus on biodiversity. As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic among other environmental disasters including cyclones, earthquakes and floods, it is now more than ever that everyone needs to come together to support environmental initiatives even in the smallest ways possible. It could mean starting as small as saving water at home or disposing waste by sorting out wet and dry waste.

