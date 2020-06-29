President Kenyatta Mourns Mama Anne Osure Okota-Amolo

NAIROBI 29th June 2020, (PSCU)—President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort and encouragement to the family, relatives and friends of Mama Anne Osure Okota-Amolo who passed away yesterday at a Kisumu hospital.

Mama Anne Osure is the mother of Amb Tom Amolo, the Political and Diplomatic Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Special Envoy for Kenya’s UN Security Council seat campaign.

In his message, the President described the late Mama Anne Osure as a dedicated, industrious leader who is remembered for initiating several women empowerment projects.

“Mama Anne was an amiable person whose devotion to women empowerment saw her initiate and participate in a number of transformative projects in Kano, Kisumu County.

“She was a role model and a loving mother who always went out of her way to show kindness to those in need,” the President eulogised.

The Head of State assured Mama Anne Osure’s family of his support and prayed to God to grant them solace and fortitude at this difficult period of mourning their beloved matriarch.

