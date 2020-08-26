C.S INSPECTS THE PROGRESS OF UN COVID HOSPITAL

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo today inspected the progress of the United Nations Covid hospital under construction at the Nairobi Hospital. The hospital is being constructed in collaboration with the UN, Government of Kenya and Nairobi Hospital to cater for the global organization’s workers and family members in Africa. Besides helping finance the facility, the UN will also provide specialized equipment.

C.S Omamo said that the project will showcase the country health care competence and hence place Nairobi at the heart of medical care in the region. She said the hospital will remain even after the Covid crisis.

Amb Omamo hailed the progress of the work being done which she said was within the agreed timelines.

The Construction of the facility started July 20 and its expected to be completed by mid September. The hospital with 150 bed capacity will include 25 intensive care and 50 high dependency units and will also have an operating theatre, laboratory, radiology, and physiology services.

Present during the the inspection tour were Nairobi Hospital CEO Dr Allan Pamba, and UN Nairobi office Director-General Zainab Hawa Bangura. CS Raychelle Omamo later paid a visit to the United Nations Offices in Nairobi where she was taken through the operations of UNON by Director General Ms Zainab Hawa Bangura. The CS appreciated the work done by the UN office in Nairobi (UNON) and reaffirmed Kenya commitment to further lobby for more resources to help in upscaling of its operations in Nairobi.