A3+1 COUNTRIES CALL FOR UNITY IN HAITI

Amb. Martin Kimani, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN and President to the United Nations Security Council for the month of October 2021, chaired the briefing on the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) on October 4, 2021.

A statement read on behalf of the A3+1 (Kenya, Niger, Tunisia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) expressed deep concern about the multifaceted crisis facing Haiti and called for intensified attention of the international community to stabilize the current situation.

The statements read by H.E. Inga Rhonda King, the Permanent Representative of the Saint Vincent and Grenadines, stressed that the Caribbean nation required urgent, specific and sustained support, deepened solidarity, enhanced partnership and strengthened cooperation within Haiti from the international community.

“The only solution to the existing political impasse is through a genuine, inclusive, broad based Haitian-owned and Haitian-led national dialogue process,” read the statement.

The A3+1 called for All Haitian stakeholders, contending political forces to set aside their differences, build trust and unite in the common interest of the Haitian people.

They reiterated the call for international support to strengthen the states security an assist in preventing Haiti from further descending into an abyss.

“Kenya, Niger, Tunisia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines stands in solidarity with Haiti”

The briefing session was addressed by two briefers; Amb. Helen La LIME, the Special Representative and Head of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), and Ms. Emmanuela DOUYON, a Haitian civil society member. H.E. Claude JOSEPH, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship of Haiti, also addressed the Council.

The Council members and the briefers noted the challenges, coupled with rising insecurity in the country had conspired to perpetuate economic, socio-political, environmental and humanitarian crises in the country. They observed the need to engage and assist Haiti as it risked being forgotten in the crisis.