A3+1 CALLS FOR INTENSIFIED HUMANITARIAN SUPPORT FOR DRC

As part of Kenya’s ongoing Presidency of the United Nations Security Council, the Council convened on October 5, 2021 to discuss the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

The briefing on MONUSCO was chaired by Amb. Dr. Martin KIMANI, Kenya’s Permanent Representative and President of the Security Council for the month of October, 2021 who read a statement on behalf of the A3+1 (Kenya, Niger, Tunisia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines).

Speaking at the briefing, the Permanent Representative underscored that, “the A3+1 condemns all forms of human rights abuses and violence against civilians and demand that all armed groups cease the despicable atrocities.”

The A3+1 commended the international community for supporting the dire humanitarian situation in eastern DRC and urged the need to scale up assistance. They took note of the joint transition plan for MONUSCO and called for a clear transition, efficient transfer of important tasks and enhanced peace building efforts that promote post-conflict reconstruction.

Acknowledging the progress made by the Government of DRC in diminishing armed group activities, the Permanent Representative commended the positive regional dynamics led by H.E. President Felix TSHISEKEDI and the leadership of neighbouring countries. This is with a view of further consolidation of their bilateral ties and mutual cooperation, which would reinforce peace and stability.

“We commend the efforts made by the government, with support of MONUSCO to improve and strengthen its weapons and ammunition’s management systems. We encourage continued regional approaches such as the Nairobi Protocol for Prevention, Control and Reduction of Small Arms and Light Weapons in the Great Lake Region,” Amb. Kimani emphasized.

The Permanent Representative, reiterated the A3+1 steadfast support for MONUSCO in the efforts to provide security for the civilian population and support the strengthening of key state institutions in the DRC.

“We stand in solidarity with the government and the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in their quest for sustainable peace and socio-economic prosperity,” Amb. Kimani said.

The meeting was briefed by Ms. Bintou Keita, Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Head of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO); Abdou Abarry, Permanent Representative of Niger to the United Nations; In addition, two members of the civil society – Ms. Nelly Godelive MBANGU, president of Dynamique des femmes’ jurists and Ms. Nelly MBANGU, coordinator of Sauti y’a Mama Mukongomani (Voice of Congolese Women) – also addressed the Council.