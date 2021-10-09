KENYA SIGNS THREE AGREEMENTS WITH BARBADOS

Kenya has signed three bilateral agreements with Barbados that are meant to promote and enhance bilateral and trade relations between Kenya and the Island nation. The agreements on Trade and Investment, Bilateral Air Service and the International Section of the National Botanical Garden were signed following a Joint Business forum and a Joint Commission for Cooperation JCC.

Kenya Foreign Cabinet Secretary Amb Raychelle Omamo signed on behalf of the Kenyan government while Lisa Cummins and Andrian Forde, Barbados ministers for Tourism and International Transport and Environment and Natural Beautification respectively, represented their country. The signing ceremony in Bridgetown was witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mia Mottley, Prime minister of Barbados.

The Agreement on Trade and Investment provides the framework for the establishment of a Joint Committee on Trade and Investment as a well as engagement between the respective Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

President Kenyatta said the African continent can bring back to the African continent the Caribbean region on matters education, culture and Sports. “This is an area where we are hoping to find great success that will make it easy for the business men and women, those seeking to reengage with the African continent, to be able to do so without having to wait for visas through third parties” President Kenyatta said.

H.E Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados said relations, trade and investment can thrive between the two countries if the middle men are removed in our business engagement.

“nothing should separate us, Kenya and Barbados must be resilient to the times whether the times are affected by the pandemic or other causes” she said with reference to Covid 19 pandemic and the hurricane storm that hit the country in recent past.

On environmental conservation, Kenya made a commitment to provide support for the development of the International section of the National Botanical Garden (NBG) in Barbados as a permanent reminder of the Bajans African Heritage and Connection with the African people but also the need to protect and preserve bio diversity.

Through the Bilateral Air Service Agreement, Kenya can take advantage of direct flights to New York through code sharing with airlines flying Barbados. This will improve trade relations through export of Kenyan horticultural products.

Other areas the two countries are seeking to collaborate included Agriculture, Health, Education, Tourism, arts and culture, and Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).