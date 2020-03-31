NATIONAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE COMMITTEE ON CORONAVIRUS

HIGHLIGHTS OF CORONA VIRUS IN THE COUNTRY AND RESPONSE MEASURES AS AT 29th MARCH 2020

Four more people have tested positive for the Corona virus in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of positive cases to 42 in Kenya.

three (3) are from Nairobi while one is from Mombasa.

Nairobi continues to lead with 31 cases of those who have so far tested positive, followed by Kilifi with six (6), Mombasa with three (3), while Kajiado and Kwale have one (1) case each.

Out of the 42 positive cases, 24 are male while 18 are female.

We have 18 individuals admitted at Mbagathi Hospital awaiting test results. So far, we have tested 877 persons for the disease.

medical teams have embarked on mass testing for all those persons who arrived in the country last week, under mandatory quarantine in various designated hotels and Government facilities.

Appealed to all Kenyans to embrace this fight against coronavirus as opposed to assuming that it is a government affair.

Government is expanding its capacity for purposes of intervention measures particularly in the counties.

thanked the private sector and donor communities, working with the government through the Ministry of Trade and Industry in providing products such as masks and Protective Personal Equipment (PPE).

Plans are underway to manufacture some of these materials locally for self-sustainability.

Curfew remains a measure aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus.

Urged employers to release their workers early, so that they can reach their homes in good time before the curfew or provide accommodation to the workers.

Passenger flights remain restricted.

Hand washing is the best option to prevent the spread of this disease.

HON. MUTAHI KAGWE, EGH,

CABINET SECRETARY.