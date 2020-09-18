Press Release

REPATRIATION OF KENYANS FROM THE MIDDLE EAST

COVID-19 has disrupted international travel over the last 6 months affecting thousands of Kenyans in the diaspora. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has facilitated repatriation of thousands of Kenyans from all over the world. The worst hit Kenyans are undocumented without legal immigration status and were held in various deportation centres in the middle East. The Ministry has continuously engaged with the Governments of the foreign countries to have this category of Kenyans safely repatriated.

Lebanon – The Ministry through the Kenya Embassy in Kuwait and our Honorary Consulate in Lebanon has facilitated the repatriation of 108 Kenya domestic workers who were stranded in Lebanon without jobs and proper accommodation.

Saudi Arabia and Yemen: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was adversely impacted by COVID – 19 pandemic has put in place very stringent measures to contain the COVID-19 spread, including a total ban on international flights to date. However, the Kenya Embassy officials have done a commendable job and in cooperation with the Saudi authorities, facilitated the return of 569 Kenyans during the lockdown period. Out of the 569 Kenyans, 404 were documented passengers while 165 were undocumented Kenyans living in the Kingdom illegally. The last batch of 44 Kenyan deportees left Saudi Arabia on 17th September 2020 on Ethiopian Airlines.

The Ministry urges Kenyans planning to travel abroad to register themselves with our Embassies for quick tracing and evacuation during emergencies and crises situations.

The Ministry continues to encourage Kenyans living abroad to abide by host country laws and regulations to avoid unnecessary hardships and difficulties.

The Ministry reiterates its commitment to serve Kenyan citizens by protecting their rights and welfare in addition to providing the necessary consular support.

17 SEPTEMBER 2020

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS