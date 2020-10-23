Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Press Release

KENYA-US STRATEGIC CONSULTATIONS

Amb. Raychelle Omamo, the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Amb. Tibor Nagy, U.S Assistant Secretary for African Affairs held a virtual consultative meeting to review the progress made on the Kenya/US Bilateral Strategic Dialogue since its inauguration in May 2019 in Washington DC.



The meeting discussed a wide range of issues touching on bilateral, regional and multilateral levels including cooperation at the UN Security Council to contribute to regional and global peace and Security. The meeting further emphasized the need to continue the efforts to eliminate Al Shabaab and its threat in the Horn of Africa.

The Cabinet Secretary expressed Kenya’s appreciation to the U.S for the support in the health sector and particularly in the current effort to combat Covid-19 pandemic, military assistance, capacity building in border management and maritime security.

They both welcomed the resumption of the second round of the Free Trade Agreement negotiations and looked forward to fruitful discussions for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by Ms. Pamela Pryor, the U.S Acting Assistant Secretary for International Organizations Affairs; Ambassador Makila James U.S Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Africa and the Sudans; Ambassador Kyle M’Carter US Ambassador to Kenya; Ambassador Salim Salim, Director UN & Multilateral Affairs/Kenya; Ambassador Lazarus Amayo, Kenya’s Ambassador to U.S; and Mrs. Immaculate Wambua, Director Americas/Kenya among others.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

22nd October 2020