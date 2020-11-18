OPENING OF COVID HOSPITAL

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta during the official opening of the United Nations-The Nairobi Hospital (UN-TNH) Treatment Facility in Nairobi County. The Sh846 million facility, equipped with 150 beds including 15 bed intensive care units and 45 bed high dependency units, is a partnership project of the Kenya Government, United Nations and Nairobi Hospital. The facility will cater for Kenyans, the over 20,000 UN staff in Kenya, Africa and beyond.

Speaking during the event the President said the fully- fledged hospital with modern facilities such as laboratories and operating theaters will serve UN staff and Kenyans way beyond the covid-19 pandemic. “It will cater for United Nations staff and their families, the entire diplomatic community and augment the health care capacity in Kenya. It will also be accessible to all Kenyans even after the pandemic is eliminated; and will, in future, be used to treat other infectious diseases,” President Kenyatta said.

The event was attended by Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe, UNON Director General Zainab Bangura, Joyce Msuya DED UNEP, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to UNON Amb Makena Muchiri among others.