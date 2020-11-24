CABINET SECRETARY AMB. RAYCHELLE OMAMO WELCOMES NEW AMB. OF PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

Cabinet Secretary Amb. Raychelle Omamo held bilateral talks with H.E. Mr. Zhou Pingjian, the new Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Kenya. The Cabinet Secretary welcomed the Ambassador and wished him well during his tour of duty as the Head of Mission in Kenya.

They exchanged views on Covid-19 pandemic. CS commended the Government of China for the robust efforts in management, containment of Covid 19 and support extended to Kenya in the fight against Corona. Kenya has received from China medical supplies and equipment. The CS also noted that China is also in the forefront in the development of a vaccine.

She lauded China for the cordial bilateral relations between the two countries that have resulted in China supporting Kenya’s national development agenda through extensive infrastructure development.

Other areas of cooperation between Kenya and China are in Trade, Agriculture, Education, Capacity building.