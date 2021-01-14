BILATERAL MEETING BETWEEN FOREIGN AFFAIRS CABINET SECRETARY AND JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTER

The Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Amb. Raychelle Omamo January 13th 2020 held a bilateral meeting with her counterpart, the visiting Foreign Minister of Japan, H.E Motegi Toshimitsu.

The two ministers lauded the long-standing bilateral relations and friendship based on common values, a belief in a rules-based multilateral system, democratic principles and good governance.

The Cabinet Secretary re-iterated Kenya’s appreciation of Japan’s steadfast support to the country’s national development agenda under Vision 2030 and more recently, the Big Four Agenda which has greatly contributed to significant gains in national development, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, renewable energy, Agriculture, Public health, human capital development and many others.

They deliberated on the impact of Covid-19 globally and their joint efforts to combat the disease as well as consolidate economic collaboration during the pandemic and post-Covid-19 period. The Cabinet Secretary thanked the people and Government of Japan for her technical support in the fight against Covid-19, including a donation of 50,000 PCR test kits in addition to a grant of Kshs. 1.02 billion to support the purchase of medical equipment and supplies to the Counties in the fight against the disease.

The Ministers reviewed the two countries’ strategic partnership through development cooperation and agreed to work together to encourage more Japanese investments into Kenya. They also discussed further collaboration in the context of TICAD-8 including the co-hosting of the second Japan-Africa Public-Private Economic Partnership Forum virtually on 4th May 2021 in Nairobi.

Additionally, the Ministers exchanged views on a wide-range of cross-cutting issues of mutual interest including international cooperation in the context of the United Nations, Japan’s efforts to promote a Free and Open Indo-Pacific(FOIP) region for more international trade and economic cooperation as well as efforts to promote regional peace and security.

The Japan Foreign Minister’s visit to Kenya is part of his global tour that took him to South America and Senegal before visiting Nairobi. Kenya and Japan have had warm and cordial diplomatic relations since 1963.

