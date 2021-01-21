JANUARY 20, 2021 (MFA)…Official visit by UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State RT Hon. Dominic Raab, MP.

Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Amb Raychelle Omamo, held bilateral talks with visiting UK Secretary of State Hon Dominic Raab who is on a one-day official visit to Kenya.

They discussed both bilateral and multilateral regional and global issues of concern and interest to both countries.

On bilateral ties between the two countries, they discussed the status of the Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership 2020-25, Investment and Business Environment Reforms, Counter- terrorism, Health, Climate Change, Commonwealth and the Co-hosting of the 2021 Partnership for Education Replenishment Summit.

CS Omamo and Hon Dominic signed the Supplemental Arrangement to the Framework on Kenya- UK Strategic Partnership, a monitoring mechanism for the Partnership which aims at elevating cooperation between the two countries under 5 pillars namely: Mutual Prosperity Pillar; Security and Stability Pillar; Sustainable Development pillar; Climate Change Pillar and People to people pillar.

On Multilateral cooperation, they discussed regional peace and security, the affairs of the Commonwealth and Kenya-UK Cooperation at the United Nations Security Council. Both acknowledged the need to drive initiatives that yield life- enhancing results for the people in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region.

They discussed the co-host of the Global Partnership for Education Replenishment Summit in mid-2021. The event aims to raise over £5 billion to significantly increase access to girls’ education.

Cabinet Secretary Omamo said: “We have a strong partnership with the UK on a number of fronts, and our meeting has sort to reflect on these areas of cooperation, ranging from economic partnership to security and climate interventions.”

“We look to deepening this partnership, especially in health where partnership on issues around fighting Covid-19, including where the vaccine initiative, are in focus.”

Secretary Raab spoke to new funding streams to support clean growth and climate risk insurance in developing countries. Both Secretaries expect Kenya to benefit from it.

During Raab’s visit, he also met President Uhuru Kenyatta and senior government officials, including the Cabinet Secretaries for Health and the Environment. He is accompanied by UK Africa Minister James Doddridge.