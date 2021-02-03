Joint communiqué on the working visit of H.E Sabri Boukadoum, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Republic of Kenya

15th January 2021

1- On 15th January 2021, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, Amb. Raychelle Omamo, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, H.E Sabri Boukadoum during his two-day working visit to Kenya.

2- H.E. Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, C.G.H., the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in Chief of Kenya Defense Forces granted audience to Hon. Sabri Boukadoum, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, during which the Minister presented to President, a Special Message from

H.E. Abdelmadjid TEBBOUNE, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

3- The Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral, continental and international issues of mutual concern.

4- The two Ministers held rich and fruitful discussions, based on the strong historical bonds of friendship and solidarity that bind Algeria and Kenya, which are anchored on their struggle for independence; their shared values of Pan-Africanism, unity and brotherhood; as well as their common objectives for national and continental development and prosperity,

5- Minister Sabri Boukadoum congratulated the Republic of Kenya on taking up its seat at the United Nations Security Council as a Non-Permanent Member for the period 2021-2022 and assured of Algeria’s support to, and solidarity with Kenya for a successful tenure at the Security Council; and, expressed support for Kenya’s efforts to promote Africa’s voice and defend the continent’s just causes and principled positions for a safer and more prosperous world. Minister Boukadoum also paid tribute to Kenya’s role as a current Member of the African Union Peace and Security Council, and as a Bureau Member of the African Union, especially in coordinating efforts to provide adequate and timely AU responses to the challenges faced during the past year, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

6- The two Ministers reviewed the state of the bilateral relations and, on this occasion underlined with satisfaction the quality of the cooperation between the two countries, in several areas, including exploring new realms of collaboration. The Ministers noted that the said cooperation is yet to reach its fullest potential and results, and, therefore, agreed to join efforts to explore opportunities for expansion of the cooperation in the areas of economic, trade and investments.

7- Both Ministers also discussed and exchanged views on the political, peace and security situation in Africa, and expressed convergent views and concerns about the instability and conflict in some parts of the Continent, including in Libya, Mali, the Sahel region, the DRC, CAR and in parts of the Horn of Africa Region; as well as on the global threat of terrorism and extremism which they condemned in the strongest terms possible. They called for more efforts to stop the increasing and extremely worrying spread of terrorism in all regions of the continent, including through upholding international norms with regards to the prohibition of payment of ransom to terrorists.

8- Concerning the situation in Libya, the Ministers underscored the need to redouble efforts in order to preserve the cease-fire and secure an inclusive and Libyan-owned political solution to the conflict that will preserve the unity and territorial integrity of Libya and put an end to the external interference in the country. They underscored the role of neighbouring countries in coordination with the African Union and called for greater involvement of the latter in the ongoing political process to resolve the crisis in Libya.

9- With regards to the situation in Mali, the Ministers underscored the need for the international community to provide the required support in order to ensure success of the ongoing transition for the benefit of the Malian people. They acknowledged the role of Algeria in its capacity as Chair of the Follow-up Committee and underscored the importance of the full implementation of the Malian Peace and Reconciliation Agreement, emanating from the Algiers process, to preserve the unity and territorial integrity of the country, as well as the stability of Mali and that of the wider region.

10- The Ministers welcomed the progress made in South Sudan by the parties that are signatories to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) and welcomed the ongoing peace talks to bring the non-signatories on board. The Ministers encouraged the signatories to conclude the remaining implementation elements of the R-ARCSS and also urged the International Community to extend support and good will to the people of South Sudan and parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

11- With regards to AMISOM, the Ministers exchanged views on the mission and recognized the important role played by AMISOM in pacifying Somalia and ridding the country of terror groups including the Al-Shabab. The Ministers noted that AMISOM continue to experience challenges especially in respect to predictable funding including lack of force multipliers and enablers, and in this regard urged the United Nations to consider financing AMISOM through UN assessed contributions. The Ministers also took note of the threat of Al-Shabab which remains potent and called on the AU and the UN to renew the mandate of AMISOM, taking into account that sufficient capacity has not been built within the Somalia National Security services to take over the functions currently undertaken by AMISOM troops.

12- In this context, they reiterated the importance of providing African solutions to African problems and agreed on the need to enhance AU efforts to Silence the Guns in Africa, in coordination with its partners, including the United Nations.

13- The two Ministers also exchanged views on the issue of Western Sahara and expressed their concern following the escalation of the military tensions in the occupied territories. In this context, they reaffirmed their position on the achievement of a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution that would provide for the holding a free and fair referendum on self-determination for the people of Western Sahara. They underlined the crucial and urgent need for United Nations Secretary General to appoint his Special Envoy for Western Sahara to advance the consultations and preparations for the UN mandated Referendum.

14- Further, the Ministers exchanged their views regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic and lauded the efforts of the two countries at the national and continental levels to provide an adequate and efficient response to contain the pandemic and mitigate its effects. The Ministers urged the African Union to continue coordinating efforts to ensure that Africa has access to the COVID-19 Vaccines, and that as a global public good, they are equitably distributed and affordable.

15- Both Ministers welcomed the entry into force on the 1st of January 2021, of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, a flagship program of the Agenda 2063 of the African Union, that constitutes a milestone for continental integration through intra-African trade and investment.

16- They reiterated, in this regard, their commitment to join efforts for the implementation of the AU Agenda 2063 and its first ten years Action Plan, as well as the United Nations Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.

17- The two Ministers also reaffirmed their willingness to continue promoting international and South-South cooperation and multilateralism, and the global system of governance reform, including the reform of the UN Security Council, in order to enhance equity and representativeness within UN System.

18- They agreed to intensify their efforts to consolidate and deepen cooperation between Algeria and Kenya, including through regular political consultations, so as to raise bilateral relations to the desired strategic level. In this regard, they agreed to hold the inaugural session of the JCC before the end of the year 2021. Taking note of invitation extended by H.E. Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, to H.E. Abdelmadjid TEBBOUNE, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, to pay a State Visit to Kenya, the Ministers agreed to fast-track consultations on the outstanding agreements in readiness for signing during the State Visit.

19- Finally, Minister Sabri Boukadoum, on behalf of his delegation, expressed appreciation and satisfaction about his successful working visit to the sisterly Republic of Kenya and thanked the Kenyan authorities for the warm welcome and the warm hospitality granted to him and his delegation.

Done in Nairobi on January, 15th 2021