JOINT COMMUNIQUÉ RELATING TO THE STATE VISIT OF HIS EXCELLENCY UHURU KENYATTA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA TO THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

At the invitation of His Excellency Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), His Excellency UHURU KENYATTA, President of the Republic of Kenya, made a State Visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo from 20th to 22nd April 2021.

The two Heads of State re-affirmed their unwavering commitment to deepen the long-standing fraternal relations that exist between the DRC and Kenya.

They noted with deep satisfaction that the bilateral bonds that join DRC and Kenya are anchored on long-standing people-to-people relations.

In this regard, they committed to not only consolidate the strategic bilateral cooperation but also inject new impetus to its scope and scale.

The two Heads of State recognized the central functions that the African Union, AU organs, Regional Economic Communities / mechanisms and continental institutions play in promoting peace, security, sustainable development and economic transformation in the continent.

The two Presidents noted with concern that the scourge of terrorism and violent extremism continues to rear across the continent.

In this regard, the two leaders affirmed the need for concerted efforts, at bilateral and regional levels including the EAC, ICGLR, SADC, IGAD and other regional mechanisms, to effectively combat terrorism in all its manifestations and implement strategies to combat radicalization and violent extremism.

The two leaders pledged to continue to work together in safeguarding peace and stability in the East of the Democratic Republic, in the Great Lakes region and the continent.

The Heads of State, during their discussions, have also focused attention on expansion of bilateral cooperation and trade.

In this regard, they successfully concluded and oversaw the signing of the following four bilateral instruments of cooperation: – General Cooperation Agreement;

Bilateral Security Cooperation Agreement;

Agreement on Defense Cooperation, and;

Cooperation Agreement on Maritime Freight Management.

The signing of these bilateral agreements will undoubtedly strengthen the friendship and cooperation bonds for sustainable development between both parties.

The Bilateral Meeting between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Kenya was done in a cordial atmosphere and in a spirit of cooperation that characterized the existing relations between both countries.

Done in Kinshasa, 21st April 2021