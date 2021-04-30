H.E. HON. UHURU KENYATTA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA RECEIVES H.E. ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

On Tuesday April 27, 2021, H.E. Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya, received a virtual courtesy call by H.E. Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America. The virtual courtesy call was a follow up to the telephone conversation between President Kenyatta and USA President Biden held on 25th February, 2021. The call by the US Secretary of State coincides with the celebration of 57 years of Kenya-USA bilateral relations. President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken discussed the bilateral cooperation framework between the two countries and underscored strong mutual commitment to revamp the Kenya-USA Bilateral Strategic Dialogue (BSD), which was elevated to the strategic partnership level in 2018. President Kenyatta welcomed the decision of the United States Government to rejoin the Paris Agreement and looked forward to engage with the United States on environment and climate change issues at both bilateral and multilateral levels. With regard to trade and investments, President Kenyatta underscored Kenya’s commitment to the resumption of the negotiations of the Kenya-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and its conclusion for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries. President Kenyatta recognised and appreciated the support the United States Government gives to Kenya in the area of health, including HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment and maternal and child health care. President Kenyatta noted the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world and emphasised on the need for stronger global partnerships to win the war against the pandemic. In this regard, the President reiterated the request to the United States to support Kenya’s vaccination campaign through provision of vaccines. President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken also discussed bilateral cooperation in infrastructure development projects in road transport corridors and encouraged the United States private sector to take up investment opportunities in Kenya in these areas.

President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken noted that Kenya continues to play a critical role as a guarantor of regional peace and security. President Kenyatta appreciated the support that the USA has continued to extend to Kenya through various mechanisms, particularly the collaboration in countering terrorism, radicalisation and the fight against Al-Shabaab in Somalia. President Kenyatta called on the United States of America to continue in its support to peace and security initiatives in the Horn of Africa region. On regional matters, President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken discussed developments in Ethiopia and Somalia. On Ethiopia, they agreed to work closely to help achieve an amicable and peaceful outcome to the crisis in the Tigray region. On Somalia, they emphasised the importance of dialogue and consensus as the only way to resolve the current electoral impasse and urged all parties to resume negotiations at the earliest and to agree on a shared way forward with emphasis on immediate elections. On the way forward, President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken underscored the commitment of the Kenya and USA governments to strengthen cooperation on bilateral, regional and global matters of common interest and agreed to ensure periodic discussions at the various levels.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

27th April, 2021