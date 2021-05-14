MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS GIFTED TWO BUSES FROM CHINA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya has received two VIP buses from the Government of the People’s Republic of China to facilitate the work at the Ministry. The buses were delivered by China Ambassador to Kenya H.E Zhou Pingjian Thursday 13th May 2021 and were handed over to Principal Secretary, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Macharia Kamau.

The Principal Secretary expressed gratitude to the Government and the People’s Republic of China on behalf of the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and on his own behalf for the donation which he said will be used in easing movement of special guests around Nairobi during international meetings.

“One of the biggest challenges we faced is how to move our special guests when we organize international meetings because sometimes we want to move them with special transport as opposed to a fleet of cars”. He said.

“I wish to assure your Excellency that these buses will go a long way not only in facilitating the Ministry’s programmes but also to further solidify our bilateral collaboration”. PS Macharia said as he expressed Kenya’s gratitude.

H.E Zhou Pingjian said that Kenya and China have had long standing mutual relations cemented in 1971 at Albania’s motion to recognize the People’s Republic of China passed in the UN General Assembly resolution 2758.

“This is a token of appreciation and friendship. We mark 50 anniversary of restoration of the legitimate rights of the People’s Republic of China in 1971, Kenya was firmly with us in that historical event”. H.E Zhou Pingjian said.



The PS noted that the cordial relations between Kenya and China has grown and deepened over the years; given impetus on the basis of the Strategic Comprehensive Cooperation Partnership Agreement signed in 2016 between the two countries. Kenya has benefitted under the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).



Further, China has supported Kenya’s national development agenda through extensive infrastructure development that has raised the stature of Kenya as a regional transport and communications hub.

The government of China has also given Kenya a grant of over 4 billion Kenya Shillings towards the construction of a new Ministry headquarters.